High need for blood donations during the holidays

Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Giving back to your community year-round is important and many feel especially called to volunteer during the holiday season. If you are not comfortable to do so in group settings amid the pandemic, Mayo Clinic wants you to consider giving the gift of life.

Donating blood helps meet many medical needs, including saving the life of a premature baby, restoring the strength of a cancer patient, and providing a critical transfusion to someone who has been in an accident.

There are two locations for anyone age 16 and older to donate:

-Mayo Clinic Hilton Building, first floor at 210 2nd St. SW

-Mayo Clinic Saint Marys, Joseph Building main floor, room M-86 at 1216 Second St. SW

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center at the Hilton Building is open weekdays from 6 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. with special late-night hours on Thursday, Dec. 9, and Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center at the Saint Marys Joseph Building is open weekdays from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

To learn more about the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program, click here.

