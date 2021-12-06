Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Kentucky congressman under fire for pro-gun family Christmas photo on Twitter

The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an...
The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an assortment of guns, coupled with the words, 'Merry Christmas! Ps. Santa, please bring ammo.'(Twitter // @RepThomasMassie)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A pro-gun Christmas photo posted on Twitter by a Republican congressman from Kentucky is facing strong criticism online.

The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an assortment of guns, coupled with the words, “Merry Christmas! Ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”

Most against the photo used the recent school shooting in Michigan, where four teens were killed and seven others hurt, as their retort when criticizing the photo.

Massie’s post drew bipartisan condemnation from Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, and Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Massachusetts, who called the post a “sickness.”

Democratic U.S. Representative John Yarmuth, who chairs the U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee, also condemned his fellow Kentuckian’s post.

Gun violence activist Fred Guttenberg responded with a picture of his teenage daughter, who was killed in the Parkland shooting in 2018.

“Since we are sharing family photos, here are mine. One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting,” the tweet read.

There have been a total of 48 shootings on K-12 campuses in 2021, 32 of those since Aug. 1.

Not everyone was offended by Massie’s post.

As of Monday morning, more than 81,000 Twitter users “liked” the tweet that has been shared more than 65,000 times.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WXIX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Bronze statue of Prince completes memorial in downtown Henderson.
Prince statue, bench in Henderson moved to new location
Joleigha Johnson was last seen in her Truman home on December 1.
Local, state authorities ask for help locating Truman woman
Union Market is closing its doors in downtown Mankato.
Union Market closing its doors
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
The sign in the front window of Unity Gifts in Waseca, Minn.
Unity Gifts opens in Waseca

Latest News

FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers
In this photo provided by Holly McDonald, World War II veteran Major Wooten enjoys his...
WWII vet who survived COVID-19 honored on 105th birthday
The Salvation Army reports it is at 30% of its goal of $525,000. This is around $30,000 ahead...
The Salvation Army Red Kettle releases season progress report
Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting in Michigan