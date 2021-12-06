Your Photos
Local, state authorities ask for help locating Truman woman

Joleigha Johnson was last seen in her Truman home on December 1.(MN BCA)
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Truman, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in southern Minnesota are searching for a woman who has been missing for days.

Joleigha Johnson, 42, was last seen on Dec. 1 at her home in Truman, which is about 40 miles southwest of Mankato.

She drives a white 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Minnesota license plates CKX315. Authorities say she does not have her cell phone and it’s unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen or where she may have gone.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 507-238-4481

