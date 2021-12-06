Your Photos
Madelia Health lights Tree of Remembrance

Lit up lights on the Tree of Remembrance outside the Madelia Health hospital in Madelia, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Near the streets of Madelia, the Madelia Health Foundation lit its 26th annual Tree of Remembrance outside the central Madelia Health location this weekend.

The light display is meant to symbolize and remember lost loved ones, and is one of the hospital’s annual fundraising drives.

All donations go directly to the Madelia Health Foundation to help fund new developments and equipment for the Madelia Health System.

“We’ve uh, in the past two years we’ve helped build a new ambulance barn, we’ve opened a pharmacy in Lake Crystal we’ve, just last week on December first, we opened a clinic in Truman, and the foundation played an important part in funding the cost for the equipment for all of those projects,” said the Madelia Health Foundation’s Bruce Taylor.

Every donation of five dollars is represented by a light on the tree, and a complete list of those whose family and friends donated to their memory will be published in the Madelia Times Messenger.

Community members also came together during a reception to discuss those they love the most.

“And uh, people got to know each other, I met some long time donors that I hadn’t seen in a couple of years. We introduced our new Chief Executive Officer and our new Chief Clinical Officer to these donors. And we just had a good time. We talked about some old stories of the old hospital, and how things have changed and how things have gotten a lot better in mediacal care and just had a good time. It was fun,” Taylor continued.

The foundation will be accepting donations throughout the entire month of December.

In Madelia, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

