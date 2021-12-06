Police chase ends with crash, Itasca County deputy hospitalized

MORSE TOWNSHIP, MN -- An Itasca County deputy was taken to the hospital after the suspect in a police chase crashed into his vehicle.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 31-year-old suspect from Coleraine was headed north on County Road 139 near Morse Township around 8:52 a.m. Monday.

He was being chased by Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputies and Deer River Police; however, authorities didn’t immediately say why.

The suspect struck an Itasca County Deputy, Derek Hanson, 34, who was heading south.

Hanson was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the suspect was taken to Itasca County Jail.

We reached out to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office for more information. We did not immediately hear back.

