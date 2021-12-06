The Salvation Army Red Kettle releases season progress report

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After an entire full week of public solicitations at the iconic red kettles, The Salvation Army reports it is at 30% of its goal of $525,000.

This is around $30,000 ahead of this same point in the season last year.

“We are very excited about the progress of this campaign,” said Lt. Andy Wheeler from The Salvation Army. “There is still plenty of time left to reach this monumental goal. We have had a good turnout at the red kettle, with some wonderful volunteers, but could always use more help ringing those bells.”

The Salvation Army wants to remind the public that the following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:

Make a safe and secure donation at your nearest Red Kettle starting November 22. Contactless options are available at any kettle, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal or a QR code scan

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount

Give any amount by texting “KatoCares” to 24365

Visit www.registertoring.com to volunteer at a Red Kettle or help distribute gifts to children in need

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.