Southern Minnesota schools struggle with substitute teacher shortage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Substitute teachers continue to be in short supply at southern Minnesota schools.

“It’s a struggle from day to day, but we are making do with what we have and we’re just using our resources differently now,” said Tim Collins, Superintendent at St. Clair Public School.

Many substitutes sought new jobs due to distance learning, COVID-19 concerns and an increasingly competitive job market.

“Everybody else is looking for people too, and everybody else probably has a higher wage scale than we have,” mentioned Mark Westerburg, Superintendent at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Schools.

The pandemic caused more teachers to take off due to illness, quarantining and child care closures.

John Lustig, Director of Administrative Services at Mankato Area Public Schools stated, “We’ve been more challenged with covering with substitutes when teachers have been out ill.”

As classes return to normal, the demand for substitutes is growing.

Collins added, “We’re doing what we can to keep the doors open and have the kids in person as much as possible.”

Schools are scrambling to find solutions.

Many are enlisting the help of staff members, like paraprofessionals, to fill in.

“Other teachers will cover for each other during their prep time,” Lustig said.

But it’s pulling them away from their regular duties.

“When our supply chain gets three or four people off it, it becomes really problematic and it’s gonna affect other programs like special needs programs or supervision of areas that we normally are able to do,” Westerburg explained.

Districts are calling on more people to get a substitute teaching license.

It’s a process that takes about four weeks.

Applicants must pass a background check and hold a bachelor’s degree.

Some officials are pushing to lower the state’s educational requirement to an associate’s degree.

Westerburg said, “We’re not in a situation where we can ramp up the expectations of what we want a subs criteria to be. We’re in the opposite of that.”

Many are also advocating to increase pay to attract and retain more workers.

“Without them, literally the class would turn into a study hall, and we really don’t want that to happen. We only have 173 days. We don’t want any of those to not be instructional,” added Westerburg.

