Altercation leads to gun being discharged near Hilltop Lane

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The altercation took place due to a TV that was going to be sold through Facebook Marketplace.

Two people wanted to buy it and two people wanted to sell it.

The sellers brought it into the apartment building. At some point during the sale a small-caliber weapon goes off then a fight broke out.

Amidst the fight, the weapon goes off.

Mankato Public Safety reminds people to be smart when swapping items.

“Again we have a safe location down here where you can make that transaction and it’s on video camera. Go to an area that you know has camera, well lit if it’s in the evening and a known location,” Associate Director Mankato Public Safety Dan Schisel said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.