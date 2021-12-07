Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Altercation leads to gun being discharged near Hilltop Lane

Mankato Public Safety reminds people to be smart when swapping items
By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The altercation took place due to a TV that was going to be sold through Facebook Marketplace.

Two people wanted to buy it and two people wanted to sell it.

The sellers brought it into the apartment building. At some point during the sale a small-caliber weapon goes off then a fight broke out.

Amidst the fight, the weapon goes off.

Mankato Public Safety reminds people to be smart when swapping items.

“Again we have a safe location down here where you can make that transaction and it’s on video camera. Go to an area that you know has camera, well lit if it’s in the evening and a known location,” Associate Director Mankato Public Safety Dan Schisel said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson was last seen in her Truman home on December 1.
Local, state authorities ask for help locating Truman woman
Bronze statue of Prince completes memorial in downtown Henderson.
Prince statue, bench in Henderson moved to new location
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Union Market is closing its doors in downtown Mankato.
Union Market closing its doors
The sign in the front window of Unity Gifts in Waseca, Minn.
Unity Gifts opens in Waseca

Latest News

Altercation leads to gun being discharged near Hilltop Lane
CFS has trained over 100 people since September
Christian Family Solution offering Naloxone training
Kiwanis donations
Kiwanis Holiday Lights donations on pace to double 2019 numbers
Christian Family Solution offering Naloxone training