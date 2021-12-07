Barn fire near city of Morton

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Renville County responded to a hog barn fire around 2 p.m. yesterday.

The location of the farm is around three miles northwest of the city of Morton.

A preliminary investigation found the fire began on the east side of a building due to an electrical issue.

There were no hogs in the barns at the time.

A value of the damages has not yet been determined.

