Barn fire near city of Morton

Yesterday, around 2 p.m., authorities in Renville County responded to a hog barn fire, about...
Yesterday, around 2 p.m., authorities in Renville County responded to a hog barn fire, about three miles northwest of the city of Morton.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Renville County responded to a hog barn fire around 2 p.m. yesterday.

The location of the farm is around three miles northwest of the city of Morton.

A preliminary investigation found the fire began on the east side of a building due to an electrical issue.

There were no hogs in the barns at the time.

A value of the damages has not yet been determined.

