Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Christian Family Solution offering Naloxone training

CFS has trained over 100 people since September
By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This initiative was started to reduce the stigma and to provide Naloxone to prevent overdose deaths.

Narcan is an overdose reversal drug for opioids.

The training covers what Narcan is, how it works when administered to someone who has overdosed and how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose.

“Well, we noticed a rapid increase in overdose in our community in September. We began doing public naloxone trainings following that to be part of the solutions. We also treat people for addiction and mental health here so it kind of seemed like a natural next step to doing some prevention work in the community,” explained Stephanie Johnson, chemical dependency counselor at Christian Family Solution.

CFS has trained over 100 people since September.

“So just having that awareness of the dangers of it and it can happen to anyone if they are using. We are also hearing about fentanyl being in a lot of drugs so just having that knowledge and having that ability to prevent a fatal overdose,” Johnson added.

Training is held every second and fourth Monday of the month.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson was last seen in her Truman home on December 1.
Local, state authorities ask for help locating Truman woman
Bronze statue of Prince completes memorial in downtown Henderson.
Prince statue, bench in Henderson moved to new location
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Union Market is closing its doors in downtown Mankato.
Union Market closing its doors
The sign in the front window of Unity Gifts in Waseca, Minn.
Unity Gifts opens in Waseca

Latest News

Mankato Public Safety reminds people to be smart when swapping items
Altercation leads to gun being discharged near Hilltop Lane
Altercation leads to gun being discharged near Hilltop Lane
Kiwanis donations
Kiwanis Holiday Lights donations on pace to double 2019 numbers
Christian Family Solution offering Naloxone training