Christian Family Solution offering Naloxone training

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This initiative was started to reduce the stigma and to provide Naloxone to prevent overdose deaths.

Narcan is an overdose reversal drug for opioids.

The training covers what Narcan is, how it works when administered to someone who has overdosed and how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose.

“Well, we noticed a rapid increase in overdose in our community in September. We began doing public naloxone trainings following that to be part of the solutions. We also treat people for addiction and mental health here so it kind of seemed like a natural next step to doing some prevention work in the community,” explained Stephanie Johnson, chemical dependency counselor at Christian Family Solution.

CFS has trained over 100 people since September.

“So just having that awareness of the dangers of it and it can happen to anyone if they are using. We are also hearing about fentanyl being in a lot of drugs so just having that knowledge and having that ability to prevent a fatal overdose,” Johnson added.

Training is held every second and fourth Monday of the month.

