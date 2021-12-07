The Docket: state lawmakers expect budget surplus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota state lawmakers will get a look at their budget for the upcoming regular session Tuesday when Minnesota Management and Budget releases the forecast.

Minnesota is expected to have a surplus, according to lawmakers, which could play a part in bonding bill discussions.

“If we have all of this cash, we should be spending the money we have,” Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal) said.

But Rep. Munson is in support of some regional projects.

“I’ve written legislation for projects in the district for Elysian and some wastewater and drinking water legislation,” he said.

Also to play a role this session in bonding and spending discussions are federal dollars coming to the state.

“I think the number one task will be to talk about the spending of the American Rescue Plan dollars. We have about $1 billion that we set aside from last year,” Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato) said.

Lawmakers already have an estimate on how much could be slated for a bonding bill.

“We’re told by the two chambers that a bonding bill in excess of $1 billion is a reasonable estimate, and I’m looking forward to those discussions for our local projects as well as statewide,” Frentz said.

Session begins on Jan. 31.

