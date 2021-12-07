House Democrats, Republicans submit redistricting proposals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - House Democrats and Republicans have now both submitted their proposals for redistricting in the state, which happens every ten years following the release of new census data.

House Republicans released their proposal on Friday.

In Mankato, Republicans are proposing to divide the city into three State House districts that would stretch into rural areas.

“Kind of offsetting the Democrat votes in Mankato with Republican votes in rural areas,” Rep. Jeremy Munson (R - Lake Crystal) said.

But lawmakers describe GOP and DFL proposals as partisan.

“Obviously to divide the City of Mankato itself nevermind divide it from the City of North Mankato, I think that would be counterproductive,” said Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato).

Lawmakers have until February to finalize a plan before the 2022 election cycle begins, but redistricting often goes to the courts.

According to the state legislature, courts have drawn congressional plans since 1980.

The Minnesota Supreme Court has already appointed a special redistricting panel to hear cases related to legislative and congressional redistricting.

The City of Mankato is also working on its own redistricting plan for its wards.

The city has to wait until the state is done with their plan to finalize it.

“We can’t have city wards that cross over state boundary lines,” Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz said.

Lawmakers reconvene for the regular session at the end of January.

