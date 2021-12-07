Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Kiwanis Holiday Lights donations on pace to double 2019 numbers

Donations continue to pour in as the Holiday Lights Show returns after a year off.
Kiwanis donations
Kiwanis donations(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sibley Park has been brilliant for a week and a half thanks to more than 1.8 million bulbs and opportunities to donate both food and money to the Kiwanis organization. The food goes to 20 food shelves in southern Minnesota.

So far, Kiwanis says that they have received more than double the donations they had at this point in 2019. Santa at the light show has seen more than 2,000 kids in just the first 10 days of the light show. It’s Christmas magic that doesn’t just happen.

“People realize how much hard work all of our volunteers have put into it and people are appreciating what we do around here and you can gather that by the amount of volunteers that have helped out,” president of Kiwanis Holiday Lights Scoot Wojcik said. “If you are looking at everyone that has been down here so far in the first week and a half, you can see they’re happy, you can see smiles on faces.”

Organizers say keep those donations coming. Lights shut off for the season December 31. After taking care of costs, the monetary donations go to 59 different non profits that help support the light show which is one of the biggest in the state.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson was last seen in her Truman home on December 1.
Local, state authorities ask for help locating Truman woman
Bronze statue of Prince completes memorial in downtown Henderson.
Prince statue, bench in Henderson moved to new location
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Union Market is closing its doors in downtown Mankato.
Union Market closing its doors
The sign in the front window of Unity Gifts in Waseca, Minn.
Unity Gifts opens in Waseca

Latest News

Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center
High need for blood donations during the holidays
Lit up lights on the Tree of Remembrance outside the Madelia Health hospital in Madelia, Minn.
Madelia Health lights Tree of Remembrance
Street Talk band member plays guitar at Rock the Halls benefit in Mankato, Minn.
Unique Classic Cars hosts benefit concert for Holiday Sharing Tree
Child poses with Santa at Bells on Belgrade event in North Mankato, Minn.
Bells on Belgrade rings in the holidays in North Mankato