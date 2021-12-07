Kiwanis Holiday Lights donations on pace to double 2019 numbers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sibley Park has been brilliant for a week and a half thanks to more than 1.8 million bulbs and opportunities to donate both food and money to the Kiwanis organization. The food goes to 20 food shelves in southern Minnesota.

So far, Kiwanis says that they have received more than double the donations they had at this point in 2019. Santa at the light show has seen more than 2,000 kids in just the first 10 days of the light show. It’s Christmas magic that doesn’t just happen.

“People realize how much hard work all of our volunteers have put into it and people are appreciating what we do around here and you can gather that by the amount of volunteers that have helped out,” president of Kiwanis Holiday Lights Scoot Wojcik said. “If you are looking at everyone that has been down here so far in the first week and a half, you can see they’re happy, you can see smiles on faces.”

Organizers say keep those donations coming. Lights shut off for the season December 31. After taking care of costs, the monetary donations go to 59 different non profits that help support the light show which is one of the biggest in the state.

