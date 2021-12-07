Mankato, North Mankato name Dec. 13 Mankato West Scarlets Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets football team are the 2021 Minnesota State football champions and will be receiving a special reward for the accomplishment.

To congratulate the team, both the City of Mankato and North Mankato have proclaimed December 13 as Mankato West Scarlets Day.

This makes the school’s fifth state championship win for the Scarlets with the team continuing an undefeated streak in championship appearances.

