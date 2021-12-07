Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota A.G. secures opioid settlement funds for state

By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the latest step in responding to the opioid crisis that has claimed the lives of over 5,000 Minnesotans and devastated countless families and communities across Minnesota.

The State and local units of government have reached an agreement that will allocate 75% of funds received from the recent opioid settlements directly to cities and counties and 25% to the State of Minnesota, for spending on opioid treatment, abatement, and prevention.

Back in July, Ellison announced Minnesota had joined a multi-state coalition in reaching nationwide settlements with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the three largest opioid distributors for their part in the opioid crisis.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson was last seen in her Truman home on December 1.
Local, state authorities ask for help locating Truman woman
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Byron Family on Family Feud
Byron family makes recent appearance on game show Family Feud
Mankato Public Safety reminds people to be smart when swapping items
Altercation leads to gun being discharged near Hilltop Lane
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said in a release Monday that 56-year-old Ronald Erwin...
Convicted sex offender moves to rural Henderson

Latest News

Kelsey and Lisa ride their own sleigh to Sibley Park and play reindeer games with four of...
Santa’s reindeer return to Sibley Park for Kiwanis Holiday Lights
It's beginning to look like Christmas for this week's installment of Trivia Tuesday!
Trivia Tuesday (12/7/21)
The opioid crisis has claimed the lives of over 5,000 Minnesotans and devastated countless...
Minnesota A.G. secures opioid settlement funds for state
To congratulate the Mankato West Scarlets football team, Mankato and North Mankato have...
Mankato, North Mankato name Dec. 13 Mankato West Scarlets Day
Yesterday, around 2 p.m., authorities in Renville County responded to a hog barn fire, about...
Barn fire near city of Morton