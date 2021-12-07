Minnesota A.G. secures opioid settlement funds for state

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the latest step in responding to the opioid crisis that has claimed the lives of over 5,000 Minnesotans and devastated countless families and communities across Minnesota.

The State and local units of government have reached an agreement that will allocate 75% of funds received from the recent opioid settlements directly to cities and counties and 25% to the State of Minnesota, for spending on opioid treatment, abatement, and prevention.

Back in July, Ellison announced Minnesota had joined a multi-state coalition in reaching nationwide settlements with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and the three largest opioid distributors for their part in the opioid crisis.

