Mount Kato ramping up preparations as cold weather moves in

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With cold weather finally here, Mount Kato is waiting for skiers to get back on the slopes.

The weeks of relatively warm weather have made it difficult for the ski area to create snow, and they are using Monday’s cold temperatures to ramp up the creation of the snow.

Mount Kato usually aims to open around Thanksgiving, but they have yet to open due to the warm weather.

Despite the late start, however, Mount Kato is still hopeful for a full and fruitful season.

“We just, we appreciate everyone’s patience regarding the weather. And, you know, we’ve had a lot of inquiries, everyone is calling and asking ‘when are you open, when are you open?’ and we definitely appreciate the enthusiasm, but it’s all weather dependent and we’re certainly trying as hard as we can when the weather is cooperating,” explained John Nelson, general manager at Mount Kato.

Mount Kato has yet to announce when they will open for the season.

