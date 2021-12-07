Registration opens for ‘Climb 2 Feed Kids’ event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With Mount Kato gearing up to open for the season, Feeding Our Communities Partners has opened registration for its annual “Climb 2 Feed Kids” fundraiser.

The event will take place on Jan. 30 at Mount Kato.

Teams of five to 10 can register to raise at least $1,000 to support the foundation’s various programs, such as the BackPack and Power Pack programs, which feed hungry school-age children outside school hours.

FOCP staff estimate that over half of the nonprofit’s yearly budget comes from the annual Climb 2 Feed Kids event.

“So normally Climb 2 Feed Kids is at Bresnan Arena, [and] you climb the stairs. This year we’re taking the climb to Mount Kato and you’ll be doing the Summit and Plummet, as we call it. So your team of five to 10 will do a relay up the tubing hill, and then you’ll slide down to finish out the event,” explained Lillie Herbst, marketing and communications manager at Feeding Our Communities Partners.

The foundation says that the remaining open spots are limited, so teams should register as soon as possible.

Here at FOCP, we give more than just food. When you give a child secure access to nutritious food, you give them the... Posted by FOCP BackPack Food Program on Monday, December 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.