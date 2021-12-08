ABUKAR TRIAL: mistrial declared

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After two days of deliberating, the jury in the trial of Muhidin Abukar could not reach a verdict, declaring a mistrial Wednesday.

The jury had come back into the court room twice to ask two different questions. The first question was to see Exhibit 65 involving cell phone data on the night of Roble’s death. The second was to watch 30 minutes of security camera footage from the Meadow Park Apartments in Exhibit 23.

Abukar is charged with Aiding and Abetting 2nd Degree Murder.

The judge announced that Abukar will still be held in jail due to the prior charges.

Abukar and Ayub Iman are both charged in the death of Garad Roble back in 2019.

The state is actively trying to reschedule another trial.

