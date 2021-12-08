Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

ABUKAR TRIAL: mistrial declared

Thirty-two-year-old Benjamin Conroy had worked as an education technician for students on the...
Thirty-two-year-old Benjamin Conroy had worked as an education technician for students on the autism spectrum in Portland Public Schools.(Gray tv)
By Zach Fuller
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After two days of deliberating, the jury in the trial of Muhidin Abukar could not reach a verdict, declaring a mistrial Wednesday.

The jury had come back into the court room twice to ask two different questions. The first question was to see Exhibit 65 involving cell phone data on the night of Roble’s death. The second was to watch 30 minutes of security camera footage from the Meadow Park Apartments in Exhibit 23.

Abukar is charged with Aiding and Abetting 2nd Degree Murder.

The judge announced that Abukar will still be held in jail due to the prior charges.

Abukar and Ayub Iman are both charged in the death of Garad Roble back in 2019.

The state is actively trying to reschedule another trial.

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson, 42, who was was last seen in her Truman home on Dec. 1, has been found.
Missing Truman woman found safe; alert canceled
Snow covers a North Mankato, Minn., street sign at the intersection of Lor Ray and James Drives...
North Mankato woman charged with DWI after SUV, school bus crash
Mankato Public Safety reminds people to be smart when swapping items
Altercation leads to gun being discharged near Hilltop Lane
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device
A Mankato teen faces first-degree murder charges following death of two-year-old
Mankato teen indicted on 1st-degree murder charges

Latest News

Snow covers a North Mankato, Minn., street sign at the intersection of Lor Ray and James Drives...
North Mankato woman charged with DWI after SUV, school bus crash
North Mankato woman charged with DWI after SUV, school bus crash
Flier for the 7th annual Great Mankato Toy Drive taking place in Mankato, Minn.
CADA’s annual toy drive returns this weekend at NaKato Bar & Grill
CADA’s annual toy drive returns this weekend at NaKato Bar & Grill
Three signs describing the Mankato Area Public School District inside the Intergovernmental...
Mankato Area Public Schools updates policies