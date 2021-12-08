Blue Earth County receives County Achievement Award
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County received a County Achievement Award.
The award was presented at the Association of Minnesota Counties Annual Conference for the Library’s Trails & Tails Summer Reading Program.
The award serves as a way to to recognize Blue Earth County for its innovations in government that have improved the quality of life in Minnesota.
