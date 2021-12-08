Community members reflect on 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attacks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Dec. 7, 1941, was a day that shocked the nation.

Imperial Japanese forces launched a surprise attack on U.S. military bases in Hawaii, including the naval base at Pearl Harbor, drawing the United States into World War II.

While the attack staggered the United States, the nation quickly rallied

“A moment to look back on and be proud of the service that happened during Pearl Harbor and after and what came out of our military after that too as well and for years to come,” said Michael McLaughlin, veterans service officer for Blue Earth County’s Veterans Services Department.

Twenty American naval vessels, including eight battleships, along with 300 airplanes were destroyed or damaged, but those things can be replaced.

What can’t be replaced is the 2,400 Americans who died during the attack, including civilians, which is why Americans observe and remember the history, especially for those who lived the horrors of that fateful day.

“Not everybody was found or identified that day, so, 80 years later, the defense agencies are still identifying remains and making sure that they get those proper rights and final burial too,” McLaughlin stated.

“Being a kid and having multiple veterans from Pearl Harbor in that area and the county that used to be around and involved in the community, including a grandfather of mine that fought in the Pacific Theater post-Pearl Harbor as well. So, it’s really kind of a sombering moment to reflect on Pearl Harbor, but then all of those who served, came home and have now passed on and remembering their legacy and their memory and service.”

Now that 80 years have passed, we as Americans honor those who are no longer with us and make the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our freedoms.

