Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Family friend gets 30 years in prison for brutal killing of toddler

Brandi Adeleke pleaded guilty to both murder and child abuse for the brutal death of...
Brandi Adeleke pleaded guilty to both murder and child abuse for the brutal death of 15-month-old Meka.(KVYL)
By Bailey Hurley and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A woman in North Dakota will spend the next three decades in prison for killing a family friend’s toddler in late 2020.

According to KVLY, 38-year-old Brandi Adeleke pleaded guilty to both murder and child abuse for the brutal death of 15-month-old Meka.

“I don’t understand how you can take the life of an innocent child and what she could have done so badly that made you hurt her,” Meka’s aunt, Amanda Carrillo said in court Monday. “I feel pain every time I walk through my door because there’s something missing. I feel pain every time I hear my kids laugh because there’s a little laughter missing.”

A friend of the Carrillo family for over five years, Adeleke had asked to have a sleepover last November at her south Fargo apartment, which Carillo said she OK’d.

Adeleke’s defense attorney said it was “just too much for her,” and instead of reaching out for help, “she made a tragic mistake.”

When Meka was admitted to the hospital, doctors and investigators found blunt force trauma up and down her body.

The details were so gruesome that Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren declined to go over them in the courtroom Monday morning and advised the family not to either.

In a letter to the court penned by Meka’s grandmother, Cindy, and read to the court by Younggren, Cindy detailed the immense heartache felt by the family for the last 13 months—words that choked up the seasoned prosecutor.

“Meka’s 3-year-old sister asks, ‘When Meka wakes up and gets bigger, will she play with me?’ How do you explain that to a three-year-old?” Younggren read to the court. “I would not wish this on anyone, not even you, Brandi.”

“I’m sorry to the family. I’m sorry. I didn’t mean for any of this to happen and I’m just, I’m sorry,” Adeleke sobbed to the court.

Adeleke’s sentence comes directly from the wishes of Meka’s father, Manny Carrillo, who both prosecutors and family members say was adamant he did not want his daughter’s killer to spend the rest of her life in prison.

“I will forgive her, but I will never forget what she’s done,” Manny Carillo said. “Me giving her a life sentence isn’t going to bring my daughter back.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety reminds people to be smart when swapping items
Altercation leads to gun being discharged near Hilltop Lane
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said in a release Monday that 56-year-old Ronald Erwin...
Convicted sex offender moves to rural Henderson
Yesterday, around 2 p.m., authorities in Renville County responded to a hog barn fire, about...
Barn fire near city of Morton
Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Snow arrives in southern Minnesota
A Mankato teen faces first-degree murder charges following death of two-year-old
Mankato teen indicted on 1st-degree murder charges

Latest News

Sahara Little, 6 years old, has been found safe, Philadelphia police said.
Missing girl in Pennsylvania found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Stressed for the holidays? Menari Body Works offers a unique way for locals to relieve some...
Thai massage a relaxing alternative for the holiday season
Blue Earth County was recognized for its innovations in government that have improved the...
Blue Earth County receives County Achievement Award
Linda Hoffman and Harriet Carter found each other by accident and finally met for the first...
Long-lost sisters discover one another by chance, meet for the first time after 73 years
Today is the last day for registration to get a booster shot at the COVID-19 Booster Clinic in...
Today last day to register for COVID-19 booster at Lafayette clinic