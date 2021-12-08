Your Photos
Female sergeant brutally attacked by inmate inside Texas jail

By Jessica Willey
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A man locked up on sex assault charges is accused of sexually assaulting a female sergeant inside the Harris County Jail in Texas.

“We had one of our employee reps go down to the hospital, and he said it’s the worst beating he’s ever seen in his 46-year career,” said David Cuevas, president of the Harris County Deputies Organization.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the violent attack happened around 2 p.m. Monday. Sources say the inmate ambushed the sergeant on the fifth floor.

The inmate, 27-year-old Jeremiah Williams, was unescorted and jailed for two previous sex-related crimes.

He now faces additional charges.

“The brutal attack of our sheriff’s office teammate warrants a thorough and swift investigation. Uncovering all the relevant facts related to this alleged assault is a top priority as we seek answers and justice,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news release.

The attack comes a month after 19-year-old Fred Harris, a man with special needs, was beaten to death inside the jail.

A fellow inmate twice his size has been charged with murder.

In September, the Harris County Deputies Organization sued the county, alleging unsafe jail conditions and understaffing.

“There’s not enough people in that jail. I keep saying that. I keep warning them, and they don’t listen,” said David Batton, general counsel for the organization.

Cuevas said what happened to the female sergeant is sending shockwaves of fear through jail staff.

“We have employees who are calling who don’t want to show up to work,” Cuevas said.

The sheriff’s office said an internal review will be done in addition to the criminal investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

