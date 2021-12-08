Your Photos
Graduation ceremony returns to in-person at MSU Mankato

Minnesota State University Mankato graduates will be able to get their degrees in person, this...
Minnesota State University Mankato graduates will be able to get their degrees in person, this Saturday, for the first time since the start of the pandemic.(KEYC, File)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University Mankato is set to award more than 2,200 degrees this Saturday.

The ceremony makes its return to in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

In light of a rise in coronavirus cases in Minnesota, the university is encouraging testing with Minnesota Department of Health and CDC recommendations.

Face coverings will also be required for those attending.

Anyone unable to attend the ceremony will be able to livestream through MSU’s website.

