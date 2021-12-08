Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hennepin County sheriff suspected of drunken driving

FILE — A Hennepin County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated file photo.
FILE — A Hennepin County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated file photo.(Facebook/Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities suspect Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson was driving drunk when he crashed a county vehicle in western Minnesota.

According to the State Patrol, Hutchinson rolled the vehicle early Wednesday morning just east of Alexandria. He was alone and no other vehicles were involved.

Hutchinson suffered noncritical injuries and was taken by ambulance to Alomere Hospital, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

A state trooper obtained a court warrant and took a urine sample from Hutchinson. Charges, if any, will be based on tests of that sample and a review by Douglas County prosecutors.

Hutchinson issued a statement saying he’s under investigation for driving under the influence. He acknowledged he made an “inexcusable decision” to drive after drinking.

Early this morning, I was involved in single car crash in Douglas County near Alexandria, MN. I was taken to the...

Posted by Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

“I regret the choice I made and apologize to the citizens I serve, the staff I work with, and the friends and family who support me,” he said. “I take full responsibility for my actions and am prepared to accept the consequences of my poor decision. I am relieved that no one else was injured in the crash. I will immediately address my personal issues surrounding alcohol and seek the help I need to continue to serve the people of Hennepin County.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson, 42, who was was last seen in her Truman home on Dec. 1, has been found.
Missing Truman woman found safe; alert canceled
Amy Llewellyn Steen, 27, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after...
North Mankato woman charged with DWI after SUV/School bus crash
Mankato Public Safety reminds people to be smart when swapping items
Altercation leads to gun being discharged near Hilltop Lane
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device
Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Snow arrives in southern Minnesota

Latest News

FILE — An Iowa Department of Public Safety seal is pictured in this undated file photo.
Top female officer sues Iowa for gender bias, retaliation
Winter Storm Watch in effect Friday afternoon into Friday night. (12/10/2021)
KEYC Winter Storm Update - Wednesday Afternoon
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, flanked by USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley and Women's...
Cheryl Reeve named USA Basketball women’s team coach
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. A...
Explainer: What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?