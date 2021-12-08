Lawmakers react to higher-than-expected projected state budget surplus

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The latest budget prediction for Minnesota showed how the state’s economy is growing.

“We’ve had some money coming in from the federal government that helped us tremendously up to this point in the pandemic. Some of this is coming from sales taxes and shows that people are buying things,” said State Rep. Tin Liebling (DFL-Rochester).

The state was projecting a $5.5 Billion surplus for the upcoming fiscal year, and now has more than $3 Billion carrying over from 2021, leaving the overall projection at $7.7 Billion after subtracting reserve allocations.

“And for the most part, we’ve had significant more revenues coming in than had been projected,” said State Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester).

Minnesota management and budget credits strong growth in income, consumer spending and corporate profits. So, with this projected surplus, the question now becomes what does the state do with this money?

“We’re going to lower costs for Minnesotans in permanent ways on the things that impact their lives. We’re going to make sure that we’re investing in the middle class and working families,” said Gov. Tim Walz (DFL-MN) “And we’re going to lend a hand to those who haven’t recovered and those who have been disproportionately hit by COVID.”

Liebling says this money should go towards investing in people, and programs that will help them recover financially.

“We need to really help people be in the workforce. Help them get the training and education they need,” said Liebling. “Real assistance with child care costs, it’ll bring continued assistance with the cost of health insurance, and a lot of other things as well.”

Nelson would go a step farther, calling this projected surplus an opportunity to revisit Minnesota’s taxes.

“Minnesota is one of the highest taxed states no matter which metric you look at,” said Nelson. “How can we move away from that, from being in the top 1-2-3-4-5 highly taxed states? And how can we do so in a way that will empower Minnesotans?”

And she adds that with so much money available, there is no reason to continue taxing at current rates.

“We will be looking at those tax structures that are not empowering Minnesotans, that are taking too much money out of Minnesotan’s pockets and then are hampering or discouraging economic growth in our state,” said Nelson.

