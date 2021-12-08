Mankato community coat drive wraps up

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hundreds of coats were delivered to the Greater Mankato Area United Way Tuesday morning.

The annual initiative collects new and gently used winter gear for people in need.

The Massad Real Estate Coat Drive partnered with JP Fitness and Graif Clothing for this year’s event.

Last winter, more than 350 coats were collected. Organizers say this season was even more successful.

“We were able to collect about 400 coats, mittens and gloves besides other clothing items that people donated, so we are very happy about that. It’s a great testament to our community on how well tight-knit we are, and for a good cause, we all do come together,” said George Massad, owner at Massad Real Estate.

The United Way will distribute the coats to schools and homeless shelters.

