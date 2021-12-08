Your Photos
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey appoints interim police chief

Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman speaks at a press conference Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, with Mayor...
Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman speaks at a press conference Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, with Mayor Jacob Frey in Minneapolis, Minn. Huffman has been named as Frey’s pick to succeed Medaria Arradondo as chief of the Minneapolis Police Department following Arradondo’s retirement in early 2022.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST
MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey appointed Tuesday an interim police chief to take over for current Chief Medaria Arradondo.

Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman has been named as Frey’s pick to succeed Arradondo.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, Frey said Huffman will bring accountability to the city’s police department amid the fallout of George Floyd’s murder by former officer Derek Chauvin last year.

Huffman will assume the role following Arradondo’s retirement early next year.

