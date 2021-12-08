Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey appoints interim police chief

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey appointed Tuesday an interim police chief to take over for current Chief Medaria Arradondo.

Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman has been named as Frey’s pick to succeed Arradondo.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, Frey said Huffman will bring accountability to the city’s police department amid the fallout of George Floyd’s murder by former officer Derek Chauvin last year.

Huffman will assume the role following Arradondo’s retirement early next year.

