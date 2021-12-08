Minnesota budget officials project historic $7.7 billion surplus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — According to Minnesota Management and Budget, Minnesota is now projected to have a general fund budget surplus of $7.7 billion for the FY 2022-23 biennium.

The MMB says income growth, consumer spending and corporate profits drove revenue growth in FY 2021.

This is the first major revenue-and-spending forecast since projections from Minnesota Management and Budget in February, when an anticipated $1.3 billion deficit due to the pandemic swung to a $1.6 billion surplus due to a rapidly improving economy.

Democrats like Sen. Nick Frentz say the announcement is good news for the state ahead of a bonding session.

“If anything, this news will increase the size of a potential bonding bill. I see the bonding discussions this session being a little more bipartisan. I think there’s more support for a large bonding bill.”

Sen. Julie Rosen is among Republicans seeking tax cuts for Minnesotans.

“The middle class is still struggling. We do need to provide some relief there. The cost of living expenses, they’re bottom line. They’re checkbook.”

According to the MMB, while economic uncertainty and the pandemic pose risk to the forecast, the improved outlook carries into FY 2024-25 planning estimates.

