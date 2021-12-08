Minnesota officials secure opioid settlement funds

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota is moving forward in its fight against an opioid crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 5,000 residents.

The state reported 654 opioid-involved deaths in 2020, a 59% increase from 2019.

“It’s not something that goes away. It never goes away. We’re just learning to live with the loss,” said Nancy Ellefson Sack, who lost her 21-year-old grandson to opioid abuse earlier this year. “The rescue squad did everything they could do to bring him back, and they just couldn’t. At 8:55 p.m., they called time of death, and he was gone.”

In July, Minnesota joined a multi-state coalition seeking settlements with distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Johnson and Johnson for their part in the opioid crisis.

“It’s happening in every city, every community, every state. Across the world, this is happening, and our children are dying from this,” Sack stated.

If fully adopted nationwide, the three distributors will pay $21 billion over 18 years, and the manufacturer will pay $5 billion over 10 years.

This photo provided by Nancy Sack shows Carter Lange, Kim Gustavson, Jason Lange, Matthew Gustavson and Travis Gustavson. Nancy Sack's grandson, Travis Gustavson, died at age 21 in Mankato after overdosing on what he thought was heroin but was actually laced with fentanyl. (Katie Tettam | Katie Tettam /Nancy Sack via AP)

Up to $337 million of that could go to Minnesota, its cities and its counties.

The full amount will only be paid if the parties individually agree to it.

But Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the funds should be secured.

In a press release Monday, Ellison said state and local units of government reached an agreement on allocating the money, with 25% going toward the state’s Opioid Response Advisory Council and the remaining 75% going toward all 87 counties and some cities.

Cities with more than 30,000 people, have their own health departments, or had pending opioid litigation will be eligible to receive funds.

“I’m so happy that they’re getting this money that they can put into it because we need to get this into the schools,” Sack said. “We need to make people, families, and these kids aware of what’s out there, you know, and we need to get them before they actually start.”

The agreement requires all parties to support changes in state law to allow counties to receive the money directly rather than through the advisory council.

The state and local units of government must sign onto the settlements by Jan. 2 to maximize the dollars it will receive.

Sack hopes the funds will prevent more families from experiencing the pain of losing a loved one.

“When I close my eyes, I see my grandson lying in that casket, and I see his friends carrying him to his grave, and I see them up by his grave, and they can’t accept it either,” she described.

