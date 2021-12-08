Your Photos
North Mankato woman charged with DWI after SUV/School bus crash

Amy Llewellyn Steen, 27, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after...
Amy Llewellyn Steen, 27, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after allegedly crashing her SUV into a school bus in North Mankato, Tuesday afternoon.(MGN Online)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after allegedly crashing her SUV into a school bus in North Mankato, Tuesday afternoon.

North Mankato Police Department said Amy Llewellyn Steen, 27, of Mankato, crashed her SUV into the bus at the intersection of James Dr. and Lor Ray Dr., yesterday, at 4:20 p.m.

One child was occupying the school bus, at the time, but neither they nor the driver were injured.

Steen is being held at the Nicollet County Jail awaiting formal charges.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

