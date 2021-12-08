Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

One person injured in Texas mall shooting, authorities say

More than a dozen police units responded to the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.
More than a dozen police units responded to the Killeen Mall Tuesday night.(Eric Franklin for KWTX)
By Amanda Alvarado and Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Officers in Killeen, Texas, swarmed a mall to respond to an active shooter situation that left one person wounded and led to an evacuation, KWTX reported.

Authorities say one person was injured and airlifted to a hospital. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds but was reportedly in stable condition, according to Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble.

The shooter’s status is “unknown,” but Kimble described the suspect as a “white male” and about 6 feet tall. Kimble also said the suspect was wearing a beanie and a hoodie.

The incident at the Killeen Mall was reported at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday. Police remained at the scene late Tuesday night to help store employees and other people still sheltering in place inside the mall.

“We have received phone calls from employees and patrons at the mall who are sheltering in place and we are systematically escorting them out safely,” Kimble said.

When asked if the shooting was a targeted or random incident, Kimble said he could not answer because the investigation was in its early stages.

At the time the “disturbance” was first reported, police warned the community to stay away but did not reveal they were responding to an active shooter situation.

“Our officers are currently working a situation at the Killeen Mall. We ask the community to please stay away from the area at this time. Again, PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THE KILLEEN MALL,” a police tweet stated.

When asked why the initial call went out as a “disturbance” and not an “active shooter situation,” Kimble said, “When these things happen, we get multiple phone calls. There were 20-30 phone calls with people saying different things.”

“There were probably people yelling and screaming and multiple calls were coming in and our dispatchers probably used that code of ‘disturbance’ just to get people started at the mall and then sorting through the calls,” the police chief said.

Kimble said all stores inside the mall were open at the time of the shooting.

“It’s the holiday season and there are innocent people who are hurt and I’m asking you, if you know anything about this, please contact the Killeen Police Department so we can resolve this case,” the police chief said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson was last seen in her Truman home on December 1.
Local, state authorities ask for help locating Truman woman
Mankato Public Safety reminds people to be smart when swapping items
Altercation leads to gun being discharged near Hilltop Lane
Susie Poore, 3 months, spent a week on oxygen recovering from respiratory syncytial virus in...
Baby hospitalized with virus after doctors repeatedly send her home
Byron Family on Family Feud
Byron family makes recent appearance on game show Family Feud
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said in a release Monday that 56-year-old Ronald Erwin...
Convicted sex offender moves to rural Henderson

Latest News

After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood...
Statue of Confederate general removed from perch along interstate in Tenn.
Cougars go on to win 8-3.
Cougars cruise past Scarlets
FILE - This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid...
Minnesota officials secure opioid settlement funds
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Austin
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Austin
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Mankato West