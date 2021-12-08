Your Photos
Rochester Police Department reports more catalytic converter thefts over the weekend

Police lights
Police lights(wafb)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department reported six catalytic converter thefts over the weekend.

According to RPD, four catalytic converters were stolen from Mirza Auto Sales in the 6000 block of Bandel Rd. NW between Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. and Dec. 6 at 9 a.m.

The parts were stolen from two Mazdas and two Hondas.

RPD also reported catalytic converter theft off of a 2009 Kia Sorento in the 1700 block of Hwy 52 N.

A catalytic converter was also stolen off a 2017 Chevy Colorado on the Advanced Autoparts property at 1760 Hwy 52 N.

