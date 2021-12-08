Sleepy Eye’s Holiday Lights in Motion Display receives $5,000 grant

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Holiday Lights in Motion display has received a $5,000 grant from CHS to build a handicap accessible wagon, which is used on weekend nights when the wagon is pulled by a tractor.

“We have always wanted to make this park free to everybody and accessible to anybody so being able to have this wagon now just adds one more piece to that puzzle,” said Andrew Pelzel, vice president of the Holiday Lights in Motion committee.

The show features 125 trees adorned with multicolored lights shining bright on a cold winter night.

Around 380,000 bulbs light the pathway for the light show, which winds through Sportsman’s Park. And the public can see it all and enjoy refreshments on the weekends, for no charge.

Wagon nights are some of their most popular nights; last weekend saw roughly 450 kids come to the park to enjoy all of the lights.

“I mean it is 100% volunteer, it is a great way to give back to the community,” Pelzel said.

Although the lights have been on during the holiday season since 2014, the wagon has been bringing joy since 2019, with the second wagon added this year.

Every year the light show has grown in the displays. Running every night from Thanksgiving to new years.

“Just to see the kids come out here, with the smiles on their faces we see people coming through with kids sticking their heads out of the sunroof of their vehicle as they are coming through they are singing whatever song is playing on the radio with the music, it is just great to see everyone’s smiling faces out here,” Pelzel said.

