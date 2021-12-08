Your Photos
Snow arrives in southern Minnesota

Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Snow arrived in southern Minnesota just in time for Tuesday morning’s commute.

Statewide, the Minnesota State Patrol tallied 234 crashes between 5 a.m. and 12 p.m., including 22 with injury and one fatal crash. The agency also said 44 vehicles went off roadways and three semis jackknifed.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office wants motorists to drive slowly and completely clear their windshields, roofs, license plate and taillights before hitting the road.

We have 3.5 inches of new snow on the ground here at KEYC in North Mankato. How much did you get? ❄️ ❄️

Posted by KEYC News Now on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

The sheriff’s office also says that the first snowfall is the most common time for accidents and to account for a longer commute time.

”We always encourage people, when we start to see the snow and start to see ice on the road, just make sure you slow down,” said Captain Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office. “Just slowing those speeds down and making sure that you’re driving at a pace that’s reasonable for the road conditions is probably the most important thing that you can do,”

Law enforcement officials also want to remind drivers that there will be extra enforcement on the roads this holiday season.

Drivers can also visit 511MN.org to see road conditions and KEYC.com/Weather for the latest forecasts.

Viewers can share their weather photos with us by visiting KEYC.com/Photos.

