Today last day to register for COVID-19 booster at Lafayette clinic

LAFAYETTE, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the last day to register to get a booster shot at the COVID-19 Booster Clinic in Lafayette later this week.

The clinic will be open at the city’s community center this Friday from 2-4 p.m. Spots are available for people wishing to get the booster dose.

The vaccine is free and insurance not necessary.

