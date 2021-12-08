Today last day to register for COVID-19 booster at Lafayette clinic
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the last day to register to get a booster shot at the COVID-19 Booster Clinic in Lafayette later this week.
The clinic will be open at the city’s community center this Friday from 2-4 p.m. Spots are available for people wishing to get the booster dose.
The vaccine is free and insurance not necessary.
