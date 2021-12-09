14 people arrested in multi-city drug bust in eastern South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 14 people were arrested Thursday morning in an eight-city drug bust in eastern South Dakota.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration worked with state, local, tribal, and federal law enforcement partners arresting the suspects in Baltic, Dell Rapids, Egan, Flandreau, Trent, and Sioux Falls Thursday morning.

10 suspects were arrested on federal drug charges and four people were arrested on state drug charges.

Authorities seized meth and eight firearms at multiple properties.

