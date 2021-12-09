30 fatal overdoses in Duluth this year, police warn of counterfeit pills

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Police are warning of counterfeit pills after 30 fatal overdoses have been recorded across the city already this year.

Two of those fatal overdoses were from the use of counterfeit Percocet 30s, according to the press release.

The counterfeit Percocet pills contain fentanyl, which is much more powerful and deadly than actual Percocet pills and is difficult to tell the real from fake.

Duluth Police has an initiative that helps get individuals struggling with substance use the help they need.

The program, called the Substance Use Response Team (SURT), bridges barriers and provides resources to those who are struggling with Substance Use Disorder.

In the most recent quarter, SURT had a total of 88 active clients, provided 30 comprehensive assessments, and helped 41 individuals access some form of recovery support services.

If you or a loved one is struggling with Substance Use Disorder, you’re encouraged to reach out to the Duluth Police Department’s Substance Use Response Team (SURT).

To reach a Peer Recovery Specialist from SURT, call the hotline at (218)-730-4009.

It was not immediately clear how this year’s 30 total overdoses compare to past years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

