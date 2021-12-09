Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

CADA’s annual toy drive returns this weekend at NaKato Bar & Grill

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - NaKato Bar & Grill will once again host the Great Mankato Toy Drive.

The annual toy drive will enter its seventh year this Saturday at 7 p.m.

The drive benefits the Committee Against Domestic Abuse and the Child and Family Advocacy Center to help supply toys and gifts to families in need this holiday season.

There will be live music and food, and cash donations will be accepted as well as toys and gifts.

”It has been a full house every year that I’ve been able to go. Last year, of course, looked very different, but we still had a lot of support from the community. So I would imagine it’s going to be a full house and a lot of fun,” stated Kristen Walters, development and communications manager at CADA.

There will also be an album release party for the River City Holiday at the Wine Café on Saturday that will be accepting donations for the drive.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson, 42, who was was last seen in her Truman home on Dec. 1, has been found.
Missing Truman woman found safe; alert canceled
Snow covers a North Mankato, Minn., street sign at the intersection of Lor Ray and James Drives...
North Mankato woman charged with DWI after SUV, school bus crash
Mankato Public Safety reminds people to be smart when swapping items
Altercation leads to gun being discharged near Hilltop Lane
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device
A Mankato teen faces first-degree murder charges following death of two-year-old
Mankato teen indicted on 1st-degree murder charges

Latest News

CADA’s annual toy drive returns this weekend at NaKato Bar & Grill
Holiday Lights in Motion Tractor
Sleepy Eye’s Holiday Lights in Motion Display receives $5,000 grant
Sleepy Eye’s Holiday Lights Motion Display receives $5,000 grant
Hundreds of coats were delivered to the Greater Mankato Area United Way Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021,...
Mankato community coat drive wraps up