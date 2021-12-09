CADA’s annual toy drive returns this weekend at NaKato Bar & Grill

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - NaKato Bar & Grill will once again host the Great Mankato Toy Drive.

The annual toy drive will enter its seventh year this Saturday at 7 p.m.

The drive benefits the Committee Against Domestic Abuse and the Child and Family Advocacy Center to help supply toys and gifts to families in need this holiday season.

There will be live music and food, and cash donations will be accepted as well as toys and gifts.

”It has been a full house every year that I’ve been able to go. Last year, of course, looked very different, but we still had a lot of support from the community. So I would imagine it’s going to be a full house and a lot of fun,” stated Kristen Walters, development and communications manager at CADA.

There will also be an album release party for the River City Holiday at the Wine Café on Saturday that will be accepting donations for the drive.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.