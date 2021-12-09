City of Mankato adjusts Friday trash pickup ahead of storm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato is preparing for Friday’s winter storm by adjusting its schedule for residential garbage and recycling pick-up.

Community members who are scheduled to have their garbage and recycling picked up on Friday are asked to ensure that carts are placed on the curb by 6 a.m.

The City will be adjusting its routes to ensure pick-up of carts in areas that are more difficult to access when there is heavy snow.

Community members can use this map to determine your garbage and recycling pick-up day.

