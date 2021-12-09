Your Photos
Deadline Sunday for Holiday Sharing Tree giving cards

The deadline is this Sunday for Holiday Sharing Tree giving cards.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With its giving card deadline just a few days away, The Holiday Sharing Tree needs your help.

The organization, which collects gift cards for those in need in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties, has 270 unclaimed giving cards. The deadline to return giving cards to a Holiday Sharing Tree location is this Sunday at 5 p.m.

Monetary donations are also being accepted online, which the organization will use to purchase a gift card for those in need.

The Holiday Sharing Tree is in need of volunteers to wrap gifts at the Gift Wrap Center in the River Hills Mall everyday until Christmas Eve.

To sign up or to donate to the Holiday Sharing Tree, click here.

