Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Experts provide mental health tips as holiday stress begins to peak for many

By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The holidays can be a festive and wonderful time for many, but for some people, they are quite the opposite.

“There are a lot of unmet expectations compared to what society says to us. What those pressures are about, how we should be spending the holidays,” said Mindy Kimmel, a marriage and family therapist and counselor at Five Rivers Mental Health Clinic, LLC.

There are people who struggle with mental health every day, and the holidays just add to it.

The feeling of trying to recreate perfection for loved ones, being away from family during this joyous time and dealing with holiday stress.

“I have definitely heard more patients and people talk about just doing less. It is about the time that we have together, the memories that we are creating,” stated Dr. Lisa Hardesty, Ph.D., L.P., a behavioral health, psychiatry and psychology physician at the Mayo Clinic Health System’s North Mankato campus.

That’s why Mayo Clinic Health System and Five Rivers Mental Health Clinic have some helpful ideas for maintaining balance.

“Having what we call post-event downtime. When I am done with this event, I know I am going to have some self-care that I am going to engage in. I think it is okay to let your family, friends know that I am going to take some quiet time,” Hardesty explained.

“Paying attention to what you are eating, what you are filling your body with, both dietary-wise, but also the thoughts that we have about ourselves. Things like that that can have a pretty dramatic impact on how we feel throughout the day,” Kimmel added.

A factor that also could be helpful for dealing with mental health over the next couple of weeks is to try and not think about yourself and get into the giving spirit and think of someone else.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson, 42, who was was last seen in her Truman home on Dec. 1, has been found.
Missing Truman woman found safe; alert canceled
Snow covers a North Mankato, Minn., street sign at the intersection of Lor Ray and James Drives...
North Mankato woman charged with DWI after SUV, school bus crash
Mankato Public Safety reminds people to be smart when swapping items
Altercation leads to gun being discharged near Hilltop Lane
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device
A Mankato teen faces first-degree murder charges following death of two-year-old
Mankato teen indicted on 1st-degree murder charges

Latest News

Experts provide mental health tips as holiday stress begins to peak for many
Today is the last day for registration to get a booster shot at the COVID-19 Booster Clinic in...
Today last day to register for COVID-19 booster at Lafayette clinic
FILE — The number of people hospitalized in intensive care in Minnesota has reached the highest...
State: 98% occupancy rate in hospital intensive care units
The opioid crisis has claimed the lives of over 5,000 Minnesotans and devastated countless...
Minnesota A.G. secures opioid settlement funds for state