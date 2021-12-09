Fairmont’s Bob Bonk retires from coaching cross country

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Legendary cross country coach Bob Bonk is retiring after 46 years with the Fairmont Cardinals.

Sports Director Rob Clark talked with Bonk about the decision earlier this week.

Bob Bonk: ”Well, I don’t know if there ever is a perfect time, 46 years. I thought it was time to do some other things in the summer, fall. As most fall sports coaches know, your summer is busy too. I think it was time to step back a bit, but we have good people in the system.”

Rob Clark: “What kept you coming back after almost five decades of coaching? It’s hard to get to 10, 20, 30 even tougher. Here you are at 46. How did you keep coming back every year?”

BB: “It was by far the runners. Getting to know the young people, you typically get the cream of the crop when it comes to cross country. They’re not in it for anything but personal satisfaction. Everyone can get personal bests and improve. That was always gratifying for me, and we’ve been blessed with many good runners over the years. We’ve had a couple of front runners this year which was exciting.”

RC: “Very successful program you’ve established at Fairmont, at other programs, you may not see a ton of numbers out. That’s something you’ve never struggled with. How did you manage to get so many kids to go out for cross country year after year when other schools didn’t necessarily have that same luxury?”

BB: “Well, I think there are a bunch of things. One, people who came out got something out of it. Whether it was a personal best, feeling in shape, or those things, and a lot of families. Back in the 80s, we had sisters, great runners throughout the years, and they inspired people. It’s a team sport, so if there are three or four good people on the team, they were working hard to get two or three more to round out the team. It’s hard to get people to go out for cross country anyways, most people don’t see it as fun, and in a lot of other sports, they use it as punishment. I always joke with the basketball coaches that I’ll make them shoot free throws if they mess up. I think that’s part of it, we made it fun and rewarding. The runners helped recruit the next runners. Now it’s harder. We have half as many people in the school system as we did. There is a wealth of sports, the other sports are very good. We had plenty of teams qualify for state. We don’t have the numbers we once had, but we still have that quality.”

RC: “What does it mean to you to see so many athletes come back and see them get into teaching, coaching, and talk to you about the impact you had on their careers?”

BB: “It’s really rewarding and has kept me going after all these years. Not only runners, but my assistant coaches are parents who at one time had children in the program. Many former athletes in track are coaching with me now. It’s being part of something special, and if you go through something hard together, it’s more rewarding than if you don’t. A lot of runners found that place in cross country.”

