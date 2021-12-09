Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gov. Walz introduces campaign to promote safety

By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Walz announced a new “Celebrate Safely, Minnesota” campaign.

The campaign is a coordinated, statewide effort to help Minnesotans get access to the resources they need to celebrate as safely as they can this holiday season.

In addition to testing and vaccine events, the campaign will help Minnesotans find a test, vaccine, or booster and highlight why each step is critical to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The governor recently announced the state secured an additional 1 million at-home rapid test kits for schools and child care providers to distribute directly to Minnesota families in advance of the holiday season.

Minnesota expects to receive the tests before the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson, 42, who was was last seen in her Truman home on Dec. 1, has been found.
Missing Truman woman found safe; alert canceled
Snow covers a North Mankato, Minn., street sign at the intersection of Lor Ray and James Drives...
North Mankato woman charged with DWI after SUV, school bus crash
Three signs describing the Mankato Area Public School District inside the Intergovernmental...
Mankato Area Public Schools updates policies
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device
FILE — A Hennepin County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated file photo.
Hennepin County sheriff suspected of drunken driving

Latest News

Nick Beck gets his carb and sugar fix visiting Waseca’s Lush Cakes in celebration of Pastry Day!
Lush Cakes in Waseca really knows how to celebrate Pastry Day
Lisa and Kelsey get a touch of the German Christmas spirit when they visit a New Ulm shop...
German Christmases come to life at New Ulm’s Guten Tag Haus
Nick Beck gets his carb and sugar fix visiting Waseca’s Lush Cakes in celebration of Pastry Day!
Lush Cakes in Waseca really knows how to celebrate Pastry Day
Governor Walz announced a new “Celebrate Safely, Minnesota” campaign to help prevent the spread...
Gov. Walz introduces campaign to promote safety
Redwood Falls residents are receiving phone calls from a person claiming to have kidnapped...
Redwood Falls residents getting disturbing phone call scams