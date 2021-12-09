Gov. Walz introduces campaign to promote safety

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Walz announced a new “Celebrate Safely, Minnesota” campaign.

The campaign is a coordinated, statewide effort to help Minnesotans get access to the resources they need to celebrate as safely as they can this holiday season.

In addition to testing and vaccine events, the campaign will help Minnesotans find a test, vaccine, or booster and highlight why each step is critical to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The governor recently announced the state secured an additional 1 million at-home rapid test kits for schools and child care providers to distribute directly to Minnesota families in advance of the holiday season.

Minnesota expects to receive the tests before the end of the year.

