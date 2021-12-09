Groundbreaking stem cell trial for arthritis opens at Sanford

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 32,000,000 Americans suffer from osteoarthritis -- the most common form of the disease that inflicts potentially excruciating pain in the body’s joints. Currently, the only way to alleviate the pain is surgery, which then requires exhaustive rehabilitation.

But thanks to a groundbreaking stem cell trial at Sanford, one shot can help cure the agony and allow the afflicted to again live their best lives.

The trials’s first patient is a Sioux Falls man in his 70′s -- and a familiar name to local sports fans. Neil Graff is one of just two quarterbacks from South Dakota to ever play in the NFL.

The Lincoln High School and University of Wisconsin alumnus spent six years in the pros in the 1970′s -- including Now 71, Graff has had two knee surgeries, but he had never felt pain in his throwing shoulder until a few years ago.

“I estimate that I’ve thrown over a million passes with that shoulder,” Graff said. “That, along with the cumulative effects of aging just wore out the rotator cuff. So, the problem was, that just really inhibited my quality of life. I couldn’t really play golf. I couldn’t really exercise or lift weights the way I had previously.”

And it hurt to sleep, which impacted his work as a financial advisor, and his overall mental health.

Graff didn’t want surgery, and the long rehab that came with it. Three months ago, he became the first patient in Sanford’s “Endure” trial -- which is the first clinical trial the FDA has permitted to further investigate safety and efficacy of stem cell treatment in shoulders, knees, wrists, ankles, and hips.

“It’s just a shot,” Graff said. “They extracted some fat from my stomach, and then from the fat, they spin the fat and they extract my stem cells into my shoulder, and wherever the afflicted area might be. So, it was my own stem cells that were regenerating and healing my shoulder.”

The doctor who performed the procedure, Sanford’s Donella Herman, said the takes less than a full day, but a full recovery is not to be expected.

“We can’t really say that these cells are going to go in and magically create new cartilage and give you a brand new joint,” Dr. Herman said. “What we can say is that we know they’re creating an environment where people are functioning better and their pain is much improved.

“I’m estimating that I’m at about a 60 percent improvement,” Graff said. “So, I’m getting back to that range where it’s manageable, where I can lift weights. I can exercise. I can play some golf again, so I’m extremely happy with the results of the Endure study.”

Five other patients from all over the U.S. have come to Sioux Falls for the shot. Once that number hits 250, the FDA will analyze the data and decide if Endure can be an insured treatment for anyone suffering from arthritic pain.

So, far, results are promising, and bring out emotions of those here in Sioux Falls who have been working hard to change lives.

“I can’t even begin to tell you what it means to hear patients come back to us and say how much better they feel.

“This isn’t a cure. This isn’t miraculous. This is science, and this is clinical patient care, and this is research. It’s the best of every world.

If you are interested in becoming a patient in the Endure trial, call Sanford at 605-328-3700. Doctors will review your medical history, take X-rays of the area inflicted, and have you sign a consent form. And for more information, visit SanfordHealth.org and type in the keyword “ENDURE”

