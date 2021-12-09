Your Photos
Gusties fall to Augsburg

By Rob Clark
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) -The Gustavus men’s basketball team squared off against conference rival Augsburg Wednesday night.

Auggies with a strong first half of play to lead 62-35. Gusties need to clean it up offensively and do just that in the second half.

Despite being down by 30 early in the second, Gustavus fought back to make it interesting in the end. Comeback falls short in a 93-81 loss to Augsburg.

Gustavus falls to 2-3 in conference play this year.

Nolan Malo led the squad with 21 points, Kaleb Feahn finished with 20.

Gustavus is back in action for a New Year’s Day game against Crown.

