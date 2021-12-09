Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Health officials confirm first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Hygienic Lab on Thursday confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Iowa.

IDPH said the case involves an unvaccinated person under the age of 18 who lives in Black Hawk County.

The family told Health officials the person remains asymptomatic, but was tested due to travel exposure and public health guidance.

“Black Hawk County Public Health acted quickly to initiate contact with the family and remain in contact to monitor the health of the individual,” IDPH said in a release. “Proactive measures taken by the involved family, leadership of the county health department along with support provided by SHL underscore the strength of our public health process. It is because of this process that Iowans are informed about virus activity in the state. As always, COVID-19 infected individuals are advised to isolate in accordance with IDPH and CDC guidance.”

IDPH interim Director Kelly Garcia urged Iowans to get vaccinated and said there is emerging evidence the booster dose offers protection against Omicron.

Two hospitals in Cedar Rapids also recommended the booster, offering data to support the booster’s efficacy.

“People who have received the booster shot do not appear to be having the breakthrough infections requiring hospitalization we are seeing with those who are not boosted,” said Dr. Dustin Arnold, chief medical officer at Unity Point Health - St. Luke’s Hospital.

Vaccine providers can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson, 42, who was was last seen in her Truman home on Dec. 1, has been found.
Missing Truman woman found safe; alert canceled
Snow covers a North Mankato, Minn., street sign at the intersection of Lor Ray and James Drives...
North Mankato woman charged with DWI after SUV, school bus crash
Three signs describing the Mankato Area Public School District inside the Intergovernmental...
Mankato Area Public Schools updates policies
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device

Latest News

Mayo Clinic Healthy Holiday Recipe
Mayo Clinic Healthy Holiday Recipe
More people are being brought into Iowa to help handle the surge of new COVID-19...
Iowa contracting 100 traveling nurses to assist hospitals amid COVID surge
The U.S. Department of Justice believes the state of Iowa is violating the Federal Americans...
DOJ: Iowa violating federal Americans with Disabilities Act
The FDA expanded COVID-19 boosters to teens as young as 16.
FDA expands COVID-19 boosters to teens as young as 16
Today, the southwest Minnesota region of Mayo Clinic Health System announced it is awarding...
MCHS announces recipient of Mankato Season of Gratitude Award