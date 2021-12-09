Heavy snow on the way for Friday, Friday night; Winter Storm Warning issued

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa for Friday as the first major winter storm of the season.

The National Weather Service upgraded the watch to a winter storm warning just before noon on Thursday.

A Colorado Low moves into the region bringing heavy snow to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Light snow will start in the morning Friday with heavier bands developing in the afternoon. Highs for our Friday will reach the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 5-10 mph. Friday night, snow will continue lightning up going into early Saturday. New snow fall accumulation will be around 5-11″, with some higher totals possible.

