Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Heavy snow on the way for Friday, Friday night; Winter Storm Warning issued

A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire KEYC News Now viewing area for Friday.
A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire KEYC News Now viewing area for Friday.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa for Friday as the first major winter storm of the season.

The National Weather Service upgraded the watch to a winter storm warning just before noon on Thursday.

A Colorado Low moves into the region bringing heavy snow to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Light snow will start in the morning Friday with heavier bands developing in the afternoon. Highs for our Friday will reach the upper 20′s and lower 30′s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 5-10 mph. Friday night, snow will continue lightning up going into early Saturday. New snow fall accumulation will be around 5-11″, with some higher totals possible.

You can find the latest closings and delays here and sign up for free alerts in the KEYC News Now app.

KEYC Weather

KEYC News Now App & KEYC News Now Weather App

Minnesota Road Conditions

Iowa Road Conditions

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson, 42, who was was last seen in her Truman home on Dec. 1, has been found.
Missing Truman woman found safe; alert canceled
Snow covers a North Mankato, Minn., street sign at the intersection of Lor Ray and James Drives...
North Mankato woman charged with DWI after SUV, school bus crash
Three signs describing the Mankato Area Public School District inside the Intergovernmental...
Mankato Area Public Schools updates policies
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device

Latest News

Heavy snow likely Friday as a Colorado low moves through the region.
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
Heavy snow likely Friday as a Colorado low moves through the region.
Joshua Eckl's Morning weather update
Snow chances return Friday afternoon through Friday night, here is the latest.
Joshua Eckl's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Snow falls to the ground as a semi travels eastbound on Highway 14 in Mankato, Minn., Tuesday,...
Snow arrives in southern Minnesota