Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa contracting 100 traveling nurses to assist facilities as COVID cases surge

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The State of Iowa is contracting 100 traveling health care professionals, including nurses and respiratory therapists, to assist as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise.

The nurses will provide support at 17 health care facilities across the state, including facilities in Cedar Rapids, Dubuque, Iowa City and Waterloo.

The state said the extra help will enhance capacity and reduce wait times at emergency rooms.

It comes as Iowa health officials are seeing a surge of new COVID-19 patients.

According to the latest data, as of Tuesday, 777 people were in the hospital with the virus.

That’s the most patients in the last year.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson, 42, who was was last seen in her Truman home on Dec. 1, has been found.
Missing Truman woman found safe; alert canceled
Snow covers a North Mankato, Minn., street sign at the intersection of Lor Ray and James Drives...
North Mankato woman charged with DWI after SUV, school bus crash
A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire KEYC News Now viewing area for Friday.
Heavy snow on the way for Friday, Friday night; Winter Storm Warning issued
Three signs describing the Mankato Area Public School District inside the Intergovernmental...
Mankato Area Public Schools updates policies
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer

Latest News

Mayo Clinic Healthy Holiday Recipe
Mayo Clinic Healthy Holiday Recipe
More people are being brought into Iowa to help handle the surge of new COVID-19...
Iowa contracting 100 traveling nurses to assist hospitals amid COVID surge
The U.S. Department of Justice believes the state of Iowa is violating the Federal Americans...
DOJ: Iowa violating federal Americans with Disabilities Act
The FDA expanded COVID-19 boosters to teens as young as 16.
FDA expands COVID-19 boosters to teens as young as 16
Today, the southwest Minnesota region of Mayo Clinic Health System announced it is awarding...
MCHS announces recipient of Mankato Season of Gratitude Award