Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa COVID surge sends hospitalizations to highest in a year

The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)
The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hospitalizations reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health increased Wednesday as the state continues to experience a surge in coronavirus cases, leading to more people being treated in hospitals, higher numbers in intensive care and more deaths.

Hospitalizations increased 7.5 percent from the Monday update to 777 patients with 185 people requiring ICU care, up 14 percent.

The number of hospitalized patients is the highest since Dec. 14, 2020, and the ICU census is the highest in a year. Seven unvaccinated children age 11 or younger are hospitalized, and the state reports 6 percent of children age 5 to 11 in Iowa are fully vaccinated.

The state also reported an additional 105 COVID-19 deaths, which raises the state total to 7,550 deaths.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson, 42, who was was last seen in her Truman home on Dec. 1, has been found.
Missing Truman woman found safe; alert canceled
Snow covers a North Mankato, Minn., street sign at the intersection of Lor Ray and James Drives...
North Mankato woman charged with DWI after SUV, school bus crash
A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire KEYC News Now viewing area for Friday.
Heavy snow on the way for Friday, Friday night; Winter Storm Warning issued
Three signs describing the Mankato Area Public School District inside the Intergovernmental...
Mankato Area Public Schools updates policies
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer

Latest News

Mayo Clinic Healthy Holiday Recipe
Mayo Clinic Healthy Holiday Recipe
More people are being brought into Iowa to help handle the surge of new COVID-19...
Iowa contracting 100 traveling nurses to assist hospitals amid COVID surge
The U.S. Department of Justice believes the state of Iowa is violating the Federal Americans...
DOJ: Iowa violating federal Americans with Disabilities Act
The FDA expanded COVID-19 boosters to teens as young as 16.
FDA expands COVID-19 boosters to teens as young as 16
Today, the southwest Minnesota region of Mayo Clinic Health System announced it is awarding...
MCHS announces recipient of Mankato Season of Gratitude Award