Lady Bulldogs face-off in WCHA rivalry

By Alexis Bass
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (CBS3 Duluth) - Staying in the state of hockey, the UMD Woman are back on the road where they are heading to Ritter Arena, which belongs to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, so you already know this WCHA matchup is going to be a good one.

These Minnesota-rooted hockey squads met up in early October, where they split the series, and the Bulldogs snatched an OT win. The Gophers come into this one feeling extra golden after taking five of six points from the National Champs this weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Lady ‘Dogs have high expectations and a strong belief in this weekend’s opportunity. Head coach Maura Crowell is excited to get down to Minneapolis for a great in-state rivalry.

“We love playing in Minneapolis. It feels a little bit like a home game with all the families and friends that are down there for us. Generally, a ‘track meet’ type of game; up and down a little bit more and a little different than Ohio State style,” said Crowell.

“It’s always a fun game. It’s always back and forth. It’s very competitive on both sides. There’s chirping happening, the game is just so intense, and it’s just so much fun as a player, so I think we are all just looking forward to that intensity,” said Hughes.

Puck drops in part 1 of the Bulldog-Gophers series on Friday night at 7:01 in the cities.

